UK Elections 2024: Conservatives trail behind Labour Party in latest survey

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader, Rishi Sunak delivers a speech in Leeds, northern England on June 27, 2024, as part of a campaign event ahead of the upcoming general election in UK. — Reuters

In a positive development for the Conservative Party in recent survey polls, it seems that it has managed to halt the recent continuous decline in its popularity but still trails way behind its competitor, the Labour Party.



According to recent survey polls by the BBC, the Conservatives stand with a popularity of 20% but they still have a long way to go as the Labour Party currently stands with a 40% popularity.



Meanwhile, other parties are also vying for support, with Reform UK at 16%, the Liberal Democrats at 11%, the Green Party at 6% and the Scottish National Party at 3% popularity rate.

If these popularity percentages were translated into seats, the projections indicate that the Labour Party could secure 450 seats, the Conservatives 100, the Liberal Democrats 50, the Scottish National Party 18, Reform UK could secure seven seats and the Green Party could secure only two seats.

This comes as political parties intensify their campaigns in the final week ahead of the general elections on July 4.

Furthermore, in what appears to be a shift in public opinion, there seems to be a growing desire for change among the electorate after 14 consecutive years under a Conservative Party rule.

Despite this shift, in a recent BBC interview, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asserted that he was proud of his party's formidable election campaign.

During the interview, he also said that he remains optimistic about securing another term as prime minister.

It is important to note that these observations are currently based on survey data and the final outcome will only be revealed on the evening of July 4.