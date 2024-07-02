‘Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal takes Glastonbury fun to next level in public

Paul Mescal enjoyed Glastonbury festival with pals Andrew Scott and Saoirse Ronan

Paul Mescal was reportedly spotted sniffing a substance from a bag with a key at the at Glastonbury Festival.

Mescal attended the festival with his close friend Andrew Scott, his sister Nell, and actress Saoirse Ronan.

According to onlookers, the Gladiator 2 star seemed totally carefree as he partied with his friends and had no problem snorting the substance in open view of the public.

"Paul looked like he used a key to scoop some substance out of a bag which he lifted to his nose and sniffed," a tipster snitched to The Sun.

"He did it once then he dipped the key back into the bag and lifted it to his nose and sniffed again. Paul didn’t seem to care if anyone could see him. He was dancing and laughing with his friends," they added.

The Irish star enjoyed the festival over the weekend, attending performances by The National and Shania Twain. A video of the actor saying the Forever And For Always singer’s line "Let's go girls," went viral on the internet, with Shania commenting, "Love it," with a slew of laughing emojis.

Paul Mescal shot to global fame with his portrayal of Connell Waldron in the hit series Normal People. He’ll next be seen in the role of Roman Empire Lucius Versus in Gladiator 2 alongside the likes of Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Denzel Washington.