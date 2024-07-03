Travis Kelce teases more cameo appearances at Taylor Swift shows

Travis Kelce recently made a goofy appearance in Taylor Swift's London show

Travis Kelce is not done making appearances in Taylor Swift’s concerts.

During the last episode of his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, the NFL hunk teased that he may make more appearances in Swift’s future shows.

NFL star, 34, surprised the crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 23 when he joined his girlfriend for her Eras Tour. And on the season two finale episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that published on Wednesday, July 3, Kelce teased that fans could see him again there.

“Shout out to Tay for letting me, jump on stage with her. Who knows? Might not be the last time," he teased listeners.

"You guys will have to keep showing up to the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage or whatnot,” he added.

“A little teaser,” said Jason.

He added: “What is he gonna do next? ... What is Taylor willing to trust from this guy?”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end laughed and replied: “Yeah. I told her I was like, ‘Yeah, no. This is how it works. Once I get comfortable, I just stop listening to what everyone says, and I start doing my own thing.’”

This comes after Travis’ surprise cameo delighted fans at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 23. He dressed in a suit and a top hat and powdered Swift's face and showed some dance moves as well.