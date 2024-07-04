Khloe Kardashian expresses how she feels 'attacked' with family

Khloé Kardashian just revealed how she feels about the criticism she received from her family.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 40-year-old TV personality dined out with her family, namely, sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, mom Kris Jenner and her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on their Aspen vacation.

Apparently, the family seemed to get annoyed from Khloé when she FaceTimed her daughter, True, to say goodnight.

“I’m at a restaurant. You think I look funny? I’m wearing a furry hat," Khloé could be heard saying to True.

In the confessionals of the episode, Kim expressed annoyance over how the dinner was interrupted as the Good American founder got on her phone to speak with her kids.

Meanwhile Khloé, in her confessional stated, "Wait, I’m supposed to be more present, but Kim hasn’t looked up from her phone the entire dinner? She’s scrolling Instagram…Okay, I’ll be more present."

"This is why I don’t like to leave the gates because I just feel like I get attacked every second of it, just immediately," she added.