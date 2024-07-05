Travis Barker talks 'favourite achievement' and 'fatherhood'

Travis Barker is feeling nostalgic as he readjusts to parenthood with his 8-month-old son Rocky.

The Blink-182 drummer was speaking to People about his experience with becoming a fourth-time dad, which he called his 'favourite accomplishment.'

"I love being a dad," the Barker Wellness founder said. "That's my favorite accomplishment, it's my favorite thing I get to do every day."

"The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world," he added.

Barker then recalled the different ways he embraced fatherhood, including as a stepdad when he took a 'crash course' when he adopted Atiana De La Hoya, now 25, as an infant.

Baker, who then had two biological kids, Alabama Luella Barker, 18, and son, Landon Barker, 20, with ex wife Shanna Moakler, admitted to learning a lot as the two were born really close to each other.

He recalled how with Landon's birth he just wanted to be the best version of himself and be healthy.

"The day I found out, I left my house and I ran to the freeway," he said. "It was four miles, and then I ran four miles back, too."

"I had this urge to just be the best version of myself, be healthy and take care of myself more — and I think that's never gone away."

Now that Barker has welcomed his first child with wife Kourtney Kardashian, he feels "it's just as good as I remembered it."