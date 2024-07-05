Simon Pegg shares his opinion on possibility of ‘Shaun of the Dead' reboot

Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright poured their hearts into making 'Shaun of the Dead’

Simon Pegg doesn’t want Shaun of the Dead to be rebooted or remade.

Pegg said the movie has a lot of input from him and director Edgar Wright and is close to their hearts, declaring that a reboot would be “exploitative.”

“I mean, Universal [Pictures] owns it. If they choose to reboot it then they can if they want, I guess. Although Edgar and I would be incensed," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Shaun of the Dead is incredibly personal. There’s so much of us in that film," he noted.

"The whole thing with Shaun’s mum, the stepdad, I had a problematic relationship with my stepfather. It was Edgar’s idea to kill the mum," he shared.

"I couldn’t believe it when he said that, but it was the best decision. There’s so much of our own heart and soul in that film. If someone was to reboot it, it would be a cynical and exploitative exercise. I would hope that people are in love with our Shaun enough to resist a reboot,” he added.

Shaun of the Dead was a comedy depicting Shaun, a salesman with no plans for his life, who then faces a zombie apocalypse.