 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'can't fool' public with idle trophies: Expert

Prince Harry's Pat Tillman award has sparked major controversy in the past few weeks

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cant fool public with idle trophies: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'can't fool' public with idle trophies: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t buy the public's respect by winning trophies, says royal expert Kinsey Schofield.

Her comment comes after Prince Harry is set to receive the Pat Tillman award, an accolade named after the war hero who quit his NFL career to serve in the US military.

The decision sparked widespread controversy, including backlash from the late soldier’s mother Mary Tillman.

“I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don’t understand what they’re for,” Kinsey said on TalkTV.

She added, “I guess they’re trying to buy the public’s respect, they’re trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals.”

Kinsey also talked about the time Meghan’s podcast "Archetypes" won The People's Choice Award for "The Pop Podcast of 2022."

“How many awards did Meghan accept for her podcast that was canceled and slammed by her own network?. This is all a game to them,” she said. 

Royal family on 'high alert' due to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move
Royal family on 'high alert' due to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move
Prince Harry struggling in 'unfriendly' US as Meghan continues to thrive
Prince Harry struggling in 'unfriendly' US as Meghan continues to thrive
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish fans clash over Jack Antonoff's shady remark
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish fans clash over Jack Antonoff's shady remark
Meghan Markle relies on Netflix for 'financial security'
Meghan Markle relies on Netflix for 'financial security'
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge feud?
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge feud?
Prince Harry should refuse Pat Tillman award if he has 'any shame' left
Prince Harry should refuse Pat Tillman award if he has 'any shame' left
Prince William's summer plans with Kate Middleton laid bare after Kensington Palace announcement
Prince William's summer plans with Kate Middleton laid bare after Kensington Palace announcement
Emma Roberts breaks silence on working with aunt Julia Roberts
Emma Roberts breaks silence on working with aunt Julia Roberts