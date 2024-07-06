Kate Middleton finally reacts to Meghan Markle's olive branch amid cancer fight

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's olive branch amid cancer fight

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly reacted to Meghan Markle’s olive branch after claims the Duchess reached out to the future queen.



Speaking to the In Touch Weekly, an insider claimed Meghan Markle is worried for her husband Prince Harry, and has secretly been reaching out to Kate.

The royal insider further said, “She (Meghan) wants to make peace with Kate. She doesn’t want any bad blood between them.”

Meghan and Harry also extended an olive branch to Kate Middleton when in March, the Princess of Wales announced she was undergoing chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

They also released a public statement wishing “health and healing for Kate and the family.”

Sharing Kate Middleton’s response on Meghan’s efforts for peace, the insider said, “Kate’s response has been polite at best. She hasn’t exactly encouraged or embraced Meghan.”

Princess Kate is 100 percent behind her husband Prince William and supports him in everything he does, the source added.