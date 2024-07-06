Shania Twain celebrates 81-year-old fan with sweet gesture

Shania Twain made one of the fans' lifelong dream come true.

During her performance at the Lytham Festival in Lancashire, Twain called an 81-year-old superfan, Ken Northall on stage according to BBC report.

Known for his dedication to attending the You're Still The One singer's concerts worldwide over the past 25 years, Northall was visibly moved when Twain invited him up during her set.

The highlight of the evening came when Twain playfully altered the lyrics of her hit song That Don't Impress Me Much, substituting the name of Hollywood star Brad Pitt with Noethall's name.

This heartwarming gesture left Northall beaming with joy as he expressed his gratitude to the singer before leaving the stage.

He described the meeting with Twain and receiving such special recognition was described as a dream come true.

Twain, who recently wowed audiences with her performance at Glastonbury's Legends Slot, continues to inspire and delight fans around the world.