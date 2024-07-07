Photo: Ozzy Osbourne's son reflects on staying in haunted mansion

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharone Osbourne’s house in the United Kingdom is reportedly haunted by spirits of old women.

During his latest chat with The Sun, Jack Osbourne, Ozzy’s son, spilled the beans on the frightening event that he had witnessed in their UK mansion.

Kicking off the discussion, Jack claimed, “Welders is f***** haunted as s***,” adding, “I hate staying there by myself.”

Recalling a spooky incident, he added, “My friend Jame would house-sit for us. A few years ago he was house-sitting and his baby had woken up in the night and he and his wife went in to take care of their baby and heard a woman singing in the house.”

He continued to address that they tried searching for that lady, but “couldn’t figure it out.”

“When we were in Welders, we heard walking downstairs in Mum and Dad’s bedroom,” he continued to recount another event.

"We heard someone walking along the hall upstairs and thought someone had broken into the house. That was clear as day and it wasn’t a dog – it was footsteps coming down the hallway towards us,” he concluded.