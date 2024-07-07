Meghan Markle, Harry's fresh plan for Archie, Lilibet likely disappoints King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fresh plan for their children Archie and Lilibet is expected to disappoint King Charles yet again amid rift with royal family.

The Sunday Express has disclosed that the California-based royals are planning to take Archie and Lilibet to a “family-focused” Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 opening ceremony in February next year.

The outlet, citing royal insider, claimed, “Harry and Meghan are planning to take Archie and Lilibet to help promote a new ‘family-friendly’ Invictus Games.

“The Sussexes have been very involved with the organisational elements of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler events and it was very much their idea to make this a family-friendly games so that those taking part can bring their children along."

The source further claimed, Prince Harry, who is the founder and patron of the Invictus Games and Invictus Games Foundation, is very keen to lead by example and bring his family along.

Harry and Meghan’s major decision for Lilibet and Archie came amid reports King Charles is “keener than ever” to build his relationship with Archie and Lilibet as he is “not content” with the current distance amid rift with Meghan and Harry.

King Charles will likely be disappointed with Harry and Meghan’s decision as they are not bringing Archie and Lilibet to UK to meet the monarch.

