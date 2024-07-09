Nicki Minaj cancels her performance at SAGA Festival due to 'protest & safety concerns'

Nicki Minaj cancels her headlining performance at SAGA Festival, due to a planned protest in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday night.

It is pertinent to mention that the Grammy-winning rapper revealed that she made the decision to not perform at the last minute, due to ‘safety concerns.’

In regards to the cancellation of the performance, Nicki tweeted, “Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area. I look forward to seeing you all at another time.”

Nicki Minaj also admitted, “As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families. To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing. I love you and thank you for your understanding and support.”

While the Grammy-winning rapper tweeted about the cancelation of the performance, SAGA Festival also shared the update with a 'heavy heart' as they called her decision 'beyond' their powers.

The organizers wrote, “The news has left us all devastated, and we know it’s a huge disappointment for all of you, just as it is for us.”

They further revealed that, anyone with a ticket for the Sunday festival will be able to receive a refund as well.

According to Rolling Stone, there was a march in Bucharest, scheduled for Monday as the publication cited a post which was uploaded by Crisis 24 and stated, “Business groups and taxpayers are demanding improvements to the state’s fiscal policies and processes. Demonstrators will then rally in front of the Ministry of Finance until 13:30.”

It is pertinent to mention that Crisis 24 further reported that, “several hundred to low thousands of protesters will take part” and “the demonstration will likely be peaceful.”

Furthermore, Nicki Minaj will be performing next in London at Wireless Festival on Friday.

As far as Minaj is concerned, she was also briefly arrested before being fined at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Saturday on allegations that 'soft drugs' were found in her luggage.