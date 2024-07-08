Kate Middleton wants her children to have the 'best time' at Balmoral

Princess Kate wants her children to have the time of their lives this summer.

As the royal family is looking forward to spend a “carefree” summer at Balmoral in August, the Princess of Wales thinks there’s significant meaning to the getaway this year.

Royal expert Jennie Bond says that Kate wants her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are about to go on their summer break from school, to have lots of fun during the trip.

Following an "incredibly difficult few months,” amid her cancer, Jennie tells OK! that Kate and William will want to "make the summer months fun and carefree for the children.”

"It's been one heck of a year for the Royal Family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future," she told the outlet.

Jennie continued, "Like Catherine herself has said, cancer treatment brings with it a large measure of uncertainty and that must extend to whether she is able to spend part of the summer holidays at Balmoral. If she does go, I'm sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength.”