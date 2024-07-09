Lady Gaga honors longtime love Michael Polansky at Vegas Residency finale

Lady Gaga has recently wrapped up her iconic Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas on June 6.



During one of her final shows at Park MGM’s Dolby Live, the Grammy-winning artist honored her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

Gaga affectionately referred to her beau as "my mister."

This special moment marked their enduring relationship, which has spanned more than four years.

The Jazz & Piano residency concluded after an impressive run of 48 shows on July 6.

Billboard reported that Gaga, along with her talented band, hinted at future performances, promising fans a brand-new show in the works.

On the other hand, Gaga and Polansky recently sparked rumours about potentially expecting their first child.

After photos of the singer surfaced online at her sister’s wedding, fans noticing a ring on her left finger.

However, Gaga took to TikTok to humorously debunk these rumors, clarifying that she's not pregnant but simply embracing Down Bad a song by Taylor Swift.