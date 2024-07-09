 
Geo News

Lady Gaga honors longtime love Michael Polansky at Vegas Residency finale

Lady Gaga concluded her iconic Jazz & Piano residency after an impressive run of 48 shows on July 6

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2024

Lady Gaga honors longtime love Michael Polansky at Vegas Residency finale
Lady Gaga honors longtime love Michael Polansky at Vegas Residency finale

Lady Gaga has recently wrapped up her iconic Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas on June 6.

During one of her final shows at Park MGM’s Dolby Live, the Grammy-winning artist honored her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

Gaga affectionately referred to her beau as "my mister."

This special moment marked their enduring relationship, which has spanned more than four years.

The Jazz & Piano residency concluded after an impressive run of 48 shows on July 6.

Billboard reported that Gaga, along with her talented band, hinted at future performances, promising fans a brand-new show in the works.

On the other hand, Gaga and Polansky recently sparked rumours about potentially expecting their first child.

After photos of the singer surfaced online at her sister’s wedding, fans noticing a ring on her left finger.

However, Gaga took to TikTok to humorously debunk these rumors, clarifying that she's not pregnant but simply embracing Down Bad a song by Taylor Swift.

Adam Levine looks forward to HUGE comeback at reality show
Adam Levine looks forward to HUGE comeback at reality show
‘Cobra Kai' makers look back at s6 ‘challenging' making
‘Cobra Kai' makers look back at s6 ‘challenging' making
Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's time apart as wedding rings reappear
Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's time apart as wedding rings reappear
Oprah Winfrey reveals what she would tell '20 year old me'
Oprah Winfrey reveals what she would tell '20 year old me'
Praise heaps on matchmakers of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce romance
Praise heaps on matchmakers of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce romance
Alanis Morissette brings on a guest at her latest New York concert
Alanis Morissette brings on a guest at her latest New York concert
Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday debate Orry win over Justin Bieber at Ambani's
Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday debate Orry win over Justin Bieber at Ambani's
Taylor Swift bids an emotional farewell to fans of Amsterdam
Taylor Swift bids an emotional farewell to fans of Amsterdam