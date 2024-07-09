Dubai plans its longest public beach in major eco-tourism initiative

An aerial view of the Burj Al Arab skyscraper and its beach in Dubai, UAE can be seen in this undated image. — Unsplash

Dubai has recently announced that it is planning to construct the longest public beach in the emirate in a bid to develop itself as a major eco-tourism destination, a report by The National News said.

According to the report, the public beach, which will stretch 6.6 kilometres, is set to be developed in Jebel Ali, a large commercial port in the emirate.

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has approved the Jebel Ali Beach Development Project, which aims to increase the size of the emirate’s public beaches by 400% under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The project will allow visitors to watch turtles in their natural habitat.

"Our focus is on creating spaces rich in beaches, open areas, and recreational greens," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"The ultimate goal is to enhance the well-being of the city’s people, create a healthy environment for all and make Dubai the world’s best place to live in."

The beach, to be built in an existing wildlife sanctuary, will be a "distinctive recreational destination that places a high priority on environmental preservation and the protection of local ecosystems and wildlife".

What's inside the project?

The large-scale project will include a 5km sandy beach and a 1.6km mangrove beach.

Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai's commissioner general for infrastructure, urban planning and well-being, revealed details of the plan.

According to him, the plan includes a "2km open swimmable beach, a 2.5km diving sports area, a walkway with viewing platforms to blend with the surrounding environment, and recreational and service areas for beachgoers of all ages, including kids play zones, sports and marine activity areas."

Additionally, the beach will feature parking for 1,000 vehicles, 80 bicycle racks, a cycling track, and a 5km running track.

The beach will also feature a floating restaurant as a centrepiece of the development.