Cara Delevingne recalls her 'odd' first meeting with Bruce Springsteen

Cara Delevingne took a trip down memory lane recently to reveal a surprising interaction with a celebrity she couldn't recognise.



Delevingne, 31, was speaking to The Sunday Times about her terms with her girlfriend of two years, Leah Mason, which led to a hilarious story about how she met Bruce Springsteen.

The Suicide Squad star recalled being at the backstage with her girlfriend at Glastonbury Music Festival in 2022 when the two ran into musician Bruce Springsteen.

While Mason was shocked to meet the Born to Run singer, the model was having a hard time recalling who he was.

"I said to Leah afterwards, who was that?," Delevingne said of her girlfriend.

"She was like, 'What? That was Bruce Springsteen!' I had no idea what he looked like. She thinks that’s blasphemy,"

Delevingne, who's had a difficult time with substance abuse, then went back to speaking of her bond with her girlfriend.

“She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise,” the runway vixen told the Vogue at the time.

“It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship not trying to rescue someone.”