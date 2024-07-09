Leonardo DiCaprio rushes to a guest's rescue at Hampton party

Leonardo DiCaprio to a guest's rescue at Hampton party

Leonardo DiCaprio has given his fans a real-life heroic episode to swoon over.



The Wolves of the Wall Street star was at a party thrown by his longtime pal and hospitality guru, Richie Akiva, on Saturday night when he sensed someone could use his help.

“At one point Leo picked up a very drunk guy, and put him by a pole. The guy was literally falling over,” Page Six quoted an enthusiastic source at the party at fintech mogul David Rosenberg’s Bridgehampton estate.

They said, “Leo put out his hand on [the pole] so he wouldn’t fall and said, ‘Stay there.'”

The source mentioned that the other person did as instructed and 'stayed holding onto the pole.'

It was also reported that 'all the girls were surrounding Leo,' the source added.

DiCaprio, 49, who is currently dating Italian model, Vittoria Ceretti, 26, was at the bash with his close friend Tobey Maguire while his girlfriend is in Capri, Italy, shooting a tempting ad campaign for Dolce and Gabbana with actor Theo James.

The ad is being shot in a small inflatable boat, with Theo baring his chiseled abs, chest, arms and legs in a tiny white speedo while Vittoria raised the temperature in a white string bikini.

In some paparazzi shots, Theo, 39, caressed Vittoria as he lied on top of her during the shoot. There was also a camera hooked up to a crane hovering near the duo’s heads to get closeups of the steamy situation.

Theo has been married to actress Ruth Kearney since 2018 and shares two children while Vittoria has been dating the Titanic star for nearly a year.