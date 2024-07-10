Meghan Trainor prepares for family vacation on cruise named in her honor

Meghan Trainor is gearing up for a family vacation on a cruise ship that was named godmother in her honor.



The 30-year-old singer in an interview spoke to People magazine about her excitement to spend time on the cruise with her family.

“My son is coming, my husband's coming, my parents are coming because they've never been on a cruise before. They're so excited,” she told the outlet.

“My older brother is also coming and he's the most excited, I think, out of anyone. Out of everything I've ever done, he was like, ‘This is the coolest one’,” Trainor added.

Royal Caribbean International announced on July 5, that Trainor has been named Godmother of their newest ship, Utopia of the Seas.

Moreover, she revealed that her 3-year-old son, Riley has never had a true vacation before.

Trainor noted, “This will be Riley's first vacation for reals. He loves big ships and he has no idea what's about to happen, but he's already so excited. He's like, ‘We're going on a big ship.’ ”



With a naming ceremony and a live performance by the All About That Bass singer, the cruise will depart on July 15.

For those unversed, it is a maritime tradition to name a godparent of the ship before it heads out to sea.