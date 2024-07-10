 
Royal experts share sneak peek of Buckingham Palace's newly refurbished East Wing

King Charles will open the Buckingham Palace’s newly refurbished East Wing to the public for the first time next week

July 10, 2024

Royal experts have shared behind-the-scenes photos of Buckingham Palace’s newly refurbished East Wing with their experience.

Visitors will be able to see many of the Royal Collection Trust treasures and the famous Buckingham Palace balcony through the windows of the Centre Room.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared photos from insider the palace.

He tweeted, “It was a privilege to get a press preview yesterday of what tourists will see when Buckingham Palace opens its East Wing, including the Centre Room leading to the balcony to 6,000 paying visitors from Monday. Visitors aren’t allowed out on the balcony.”

Royal experts share sneak peek of Buckingham Palaces newly refurbished East Wing

Another royal expert Rebecca English tweeted, “I was lucky enough to be given an exclusive preview yesterday of a very special tour at Buckingham Palace: behind the scenes of the East Wing. For the first time visitors can peer through the net curtains at the iconic balcony (surprisingly narrow and with a VERY low balustrade)”

Royal experts share sneak peek of Buckingham Palaces newly refurbished East Wing

Royal author Roya Nikkhah said, “Had a sneak first peek of Buckingham Palace’s newly refurbished East Wing, which the King will open to the public for the first time next week.”

