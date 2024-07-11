Kris Jenner reveals her tumor is 'growing' as she mourns loss of her ovaries

Kris Jenner recently revealed that her tumor is growing and admitted she's started preparing for her upcoming surgery while saying goodbye to her ovaries with a party with her daughters on the 10th of July episode of The Kardashians.

It is pertinent to mention that on the latest episode of the Hulu series, Kris begins on the road to surgery by undergoing a pre-op exam with Dr. Boris Vaisman.

As per the reports by People, Kris confesses to the doctor that, "I've made peace with the fact that this is happening. But I’m still a little nervous. And it’s growing. So let’s just get rid of it.”

In regards Kris Jenner’s actual feelings, according to Kim, she is pretty sad about having to lose her ovaries, therefore, she and Khloe arrive to Kris’ house to throw her ovaries a goodbye party.

According to People, Kim thinks that they needed to make it a positive moment and do something to cheer her up so, they decided to “celebrate the amazing work those ovaries have done.”

Furthermore, Kim and Khloé arrived with balloons and a cake which said, “it’s not ovary yet.”

However, in her confessional, Kris gets a bit emotional again, as she began at length by admitting that she loved being pregnant and added, “I do mourn not ever being able to be pregnant again. It was just this delicious time in my life where I felt like everything came to a halt. Life was beautiful. It was the best time of my life. The best years.”

Kris shares that her physician, Dr. A, told her, “Listen, I really think the best thing for you is to remove the whole thing. Do the complete hysterectomy. And not give anything a chance to grow.”

Kris tears up while admitting that they will “remove something that gave her six of the best parts of her whole life.”