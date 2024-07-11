Joe Alwyn joins Alexa Chung at Wimbledon after Taylor Swift breakup remarks

Joe Alwyn and Alexa Chung attended day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships together.

As reported by DailyMail, on Wednesday, Alwyn and Chung were spotted enjoying at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club together.

Alwyn sported a layered Ralph Lauren ensemble, pairing a navy T-shirt with a striped shirt and a blue overshirt, complemented by white trousers.

Meanwhile, Chung exuded elegance in a champagne linen dress with a fluted skirt, adorned with a beige cardigan and black heels.

The duo is known for their ties to prominent musicians with Alwyn, known for his six-year relationship with singer Taylor Swift, and Chung for dating Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

This appearance follows The Favourite actor's recent remarks about his past relationship with Taylor Swift.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Alwyn described his relationship with Swift as "long, loving, fully committed."

He said, "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years."