Prince William is keeping Kate Middleton away from Prince Harry

Prince William is reportedly going through life thinking that Prince Harry is nothing more than background noise.

All these revelations and claims have been brought to light by

The royal butler who served Princess Diana during his time in Buckingham Palace, Paul Burrell has made these claims.

He began by explaining how Prince William is handling his estrangement from Prince Harry and admitted, “Make no mistake, William is keeping Kate and his family well away from Meghan and Harry.”

To make matters worse, “The door of Adelaide Cottage is shut, and there is no way in for Harry and Meghan.”

Before concluding the expert explained that this is mainly due to the fact that “William knows that Harry can’t be trusted and doesn’t want any more upset in his family.”