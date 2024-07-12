 
Geo News

Prince William is keeping Kate Middleton away from Prince Harry

Prince William has been facing some massive issues when it comes to Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2024

Prince William is keeping Kate Middleton away from Prince Harry
Prince William is keeping Kate Middleton away from Prince Harry

Prince William is reportedly going through life thinking that Prince Harry is nothing more than background noise.

All these revelations and claims have been brought to light by 

The royal butler who served Princess Diana during his time in Buckingham Palace, Paul Burrell has made these claims.

He began by explaining how Prince William is handling his estrangement from Prince Harry and admitted, “Make no mistake, William is keeping Kate and his family well away from Meghan and Harry.”

To make matters worse, “The door of Adelaide Cottage is shut, and there is no way in for Harry and Meghan.”

Before concluding the expert explained that this is mainly due to the fact that “William knows that Harry can’t be trusted and doesn’t want any more upset in his family.”

Real reason behind Britney Spears, Pual Soliz breakup revealed
Real reason behind Britney Spears, Pual Soliz breakup revealed
Sabrina Carpenter reveals top strategy for writing song lyrics
Sabrina Carpenter reveals top strategy for writing song lyrics
Kim Kardashian goes to extreme lengths to look younger
Kim Kardashian goes to extreme lengths to look younger
Scarlett Johansson reflects on husband's 'brutal' joke with Kelly Clarkson
Scarlett Johansson reflects on husband's 'brutal' joke with Kelly Clarkson
Kim Kardashian implements stricter rules for peaceful household
Kim Kardashian implements stricter rules for peaceful household
Joe Jonas reveals Kevin, Joe's reaction to his upcoming solo work
Joe Jonas reveals Kevin, Joe's reaction to his upcoming solo work
Exciting update puts spotlight on ‘Now You See Me 3'
Exciting update puts spotlight on ‘Now You See Me 3'
Singer Callista Clark engaged to 'American Idol's Garrett Jacobs
Singer Callista Clark engaged to 'American Idol's Garrett Jacobs