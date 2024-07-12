Efforts underway to prevent Ben Affleck from turning to alcoholism

Amid Ben Affleck's marital woes, his dear friend Matt Damon fears he might turn back to alcoholism, which he fought so hard to defeat, and he is making sure this may never happen.



In a bid to distract him, sources say, the Good Will Hunting star keeps him busy as his marriage with Jennifer Lopez is reportedly on the brink of collapse.

"Matt's No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble," adds the insider. "The last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option."

Besides Matt, Ben's ex-Jennifer Garner likewise is playing a key role in keeping the Argo star from falling into a dark pit.

"She's always been a calming influence on Ben. Which is why Matt's pushing Ben to stay super close to her and their three kids," the tipster tattled to In Touch.

"He's also agreed to costar with Ben in a new crime thriller called RIP. Anything to keep him from having idle time on his hands."