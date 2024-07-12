Photo: Scarlett Johansson reflects on husband's 'brutal' joke with Kelly Clarkson

Scarlett Johansson got candid about her husband's "brutal" joke about her "body."



Recently, Scarlett Johansson sat down for a candid chat on the Kelly Clarkson to promote her upcoming movie, Fly Me To The Moon.

During this chat, the Black Widow actress recalled an embarrassing moment when husband Colin Jost joked about her body live on air on his show SNL.

Spilling the beans on this event, the actress shared, “I blacked out for that period of the night. I don’t — I actually don’t remember it.”

It is pertinent to mention here that during the joke swap segment on SNL, Colin referred to his wife’s flick, Her, in which her voice is used to depict a virtual assistant’s voice.

He said at that time, “Without that body, what’s the point of listening?”

“We need like, go into witness protection that night. Like, I am absolutely terrified we’re gonna be like, targeted. It’s so bad,” Scarlett Johannson reflected.

She continued to express, “It is brutal. It is brutal. I feel like every year it gets worse, it’s just terrible.”

“It’s painful. I mean I really do — I actually don’t remember that segment. I fully blacked out,” she insisted.

Wrapping up the chat, the actress said about her husband, “And they do it at Christmas too! It’s like a little gift to each other.”