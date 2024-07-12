Jason Kelce contemplates growing family as wife Kylie teases fourth child

Jason Kelce shared his thoughts about expanding his family in an exclusive talk.



At the American Century Championship presented by American Century Investments in Lake Tahoe, the 36-year-old former NFL star talked about having a fourth addition to his family.

"It’s not my decision," Jason told PEOPLE magazine.



While mentioning her wife Kylie Kelce, he said, "We’ve talked about, before having kids, having certain numbers but I think whatever Kylie's comfortable with."

The former Philadelphia Eagles star noted that he and his wife “will figure it out" as they have already outnumbered their kids.

The confession comes days after Kylie in an interview with New York Magazine’s website The Strategist hinted at the possibility of having a fourth child.

“We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs.”

“... The Hanna Anderson PJs last forever. We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth. It is the best investment,” the mom of three added.