In Pictures: ‘Outlander’ Prequel Series ‘Blood of My Blood’ drop first look

Outlander fans now have a prequel to look forward to with the original series ending with Season 8.

Starz recently raised the curtains on the official plot description and first look today, which reads as:

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood will explore the lives and relationship of Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods."

The feel of the exclusive first look makes it even more intriguing, fans claim.

Courtesy of Starz Entertainment, LLC

Outlanders fans may be able to recognise this couple, if not, they're Jamie's parents Ellen and Brian Fraser, who as per Cosmopolitan's readings from the book, were a bit of a Romeo and Juliet story.

She was supposed to marry someone far more wealthy, and in fact, the marriage had all been arranged. But then she eloped with Brian Fraser.



As per the outlet, these are Claire's parents. Jamie and Claire's parents (Julia and Henry Beauchamp) died in a car crash when she was five years old.

Starz announced that Blood of My Blood is set to premiere in 2025. Cosmopolitan predicts it may be slated for a January or November release.