Pentatonix 'honoured' to cover Imagine Dragons' song 'Thunder'

Pentatonix just released their own rendition of Imagine Dragons’ song, Thunder.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning quintet dropped the cover of the hit 2017 song which would be the soundtrack for the upcoming family movie Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure from Republic Records: Kids & Family.

Along with the release of the soundtrack by the renowned acapella group, the forthcoming movie, slated for a August 16 release, revolved around the story of a 12-year-old Ryan Kaji and his family's popular web series Ryan's World.

Back in 2015, the Kaji family began posting the videos: Ryan’s World, on You Tube, and have now become one of the top YouTubers to attract an audience of kids from the age of 3 to 9.



Upon working for them to cover the song, Thunder, Pentatonix singer, Scott Hoying, said, "Having grown our fan base on YouTube, we always will have a special place in our hearts for creators who work hard and make their dreams come true!"

"To see Ryan heading to the big screen is really special, mind blowing, and deserved! We are honored to be a part!" he added.