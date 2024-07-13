Prince Harry's reasons for accepting Tillman award exposed despite backlash

Experts have just shed some light into the real reason Prince Harry chose to accept the Tillman award despite facing massive amounts of backlash.

For those unversed, the Tillman award has been named after an American football player Pat Tillman who died as a result of friendly fire after giving up a multi-million dollar contract in favor of service.

The award was awarded during the ESPY award show conducted this Thursday, 2024.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold issued these claims during one of his most recent interviews with The Post.

During that time, he said, “I thought he was going to decline it because that’s just his nature, but maybe Harry has got to a point where he’s just decided he’s going to do what he wants and as I said, because of his military background and because of the Invictus Games, it’s something he feels really passionate about.”

“He’s accepting the award on the behalf of military personnel, so in a weird way he probably sees it as his duty to accept it.”

Before concluding Mr Harrold also said, “That’s why I think he’s done it and maybe he’s decided to ignore the people that are trying to be negative about it.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry was named the nominee as a result of the work he’s done for the Invictus Games.