 
Geo News

Prince Harry's reasons for accepting Tillman award exposed despite backlash

The real reason Prince Harry chose to accept the Tillman award have just been brought to light

By
Web Desk

July 13, 2024

Prince Harrys reasons for accepting Tillman award exposed despite backlash
Prince Harry's reasons for accepting Tillman award exposed despite backlash

Experts have just shed some light into the real reason Prince Harry chose to accept the Tillman award despite facing massive amounts of backlash.

For those unversed, the Tillman award has been named after an American football player Pat Tillman who died as a result of friendly fire after giving up a multi-million dollar contract in favor of service.

The award was awarded during the ESPY award show conducted this Thursday, 2024.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold issued these claims during one of his most recent interviews with The Post.

During that time, he said, “I thought he was going to decline it because that’s just his nature, but maybe Harry has got to a point where he’s just decided he’s going to do what he wants and as I said, because of his military background and because of the Invictus Games, it’s something he feels really passionate about.”

“He’s accepting the award on the behalf of military personnel, so in a weird way he probably sees it as his duty to accept it.”

Before concluding Mr Harrold also said, “That’s why I think he’s done it and maybe he’s decided to ignore the people that are trying to be negative about it.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry was named the nominee as a result of the work he’s done for the Invictus Games. 

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes to welcome third baby video
Patrick, Brittany Mahomes to welcome third baby
Kylie Cantrall 'just so happy' over her role in 'Descendants'
Kylie Cantrall 'just so happy' over her role in 'Descendants'
Glen Powell shares real-life storm chasing adventure with 'Twisters' cast video
Glen Powell shares real-life storm chasing adventure with 'Twisters' cast
Eminem continues jibes about late paralyzed actor on ‘The Death of Slim Shady'
Eminem continues jibes about late paralyzed actor on ‘The Death of Slim Shady'
Taylor Swift impresses Channing Tatum with homemade pop-tarts video
Taylor Swift impresses Channing Tatum with homemade pop-tarts
Tom Cruise' candid reaction to new ‘Twisters' movie revealed
Tom Cruise' candid reaction to new ‘Twisters' movie revealed
Princess Anne makes royal return after weeks of hospitalization
Princess Anne makes royal return after weeks of hospitalization
Eminem attacks Candace Owens in new song following her 'gay' remarks
Eminem attacks Candace Owens in new song following her 'gay' remarks