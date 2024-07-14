Alec Baldwin has a meltdown over manslaughter charges update

Alec Baldwin has a meltdown over manslaughter verdict

Alec Baldwin has been relieved in an involuntary manslaughter case against him.



The case against the actor, 66, was dismissed mid-trial with the verdict that it cannot be filed again, Page Six reported.

The New Mexico judge Mary Marlowe Sommer announced the verdict on Friday, which left Baldwin emotional as he hugged his two attorneys, gestured to the front of the court, then turned to hug his crying wife Hilaria, the mother of seven of his eight children.

“The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Marlowe Sommer said.

“If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith it certainly comes so near to bad faith to show signs of scorching.”

As Baldwin exited the Santa Fe courthouse, he got into an SUV without speaking to the media, the outlet added.

The decision comes after a three-year long legal battle as a revolver he was pointing at Hutchins during a rehearsal went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.