US election 2024: Who will Donald Trump pick as his running mate?

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump reacts on stage during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia, US, March 2, 2024. — Reuters

Republican candidate and former American President Donald Trump is set to reveal his vice president candidate for US presidential polls during the upcoming Republican National Convention.

The convention takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is a battleground state, from July 15 to July 18, reported CNN.

Both Democrats and Republicans hold these conventions, during which the state delegates vote for the candidates to run for the presidency and vice-presidency.

Trump, the de facto presidential nominee of the Republican party, is yet to reveal his running mate or vice president candidate for the 2024 US election. However, it is expected that he will reveal the name during his speech at the convention in Wisconsin.

Here is a list of candidates Trump can pick from to be his running mate:

Senator JD Vance, Ohio

JD Vance was often critical of Trump and his policies in 2016 despite entering the Congress with his help. However, as of now, the senator of Ohio has become a staunch advocate of Trump in the Congress.

Vance also votes in allegiance with Trump’s interests including his opposition of the Ukraine aid bill earlier in 2024.

Senator Marco Rubio, Florida

Insiders close to Trump have been encouraging the de facto candidate to opt for a Hispanic party member to be his running mate in the 2024 US election and Marco Rubian of Cuban roots and parentage could be just what he needs in his election campaign to appeal the voters.

In 2016, Rubio ran against Trump, making him the only person to stop the former president but now he has adopted his ideology in addition to becoming his advocate.

He was first elected in the Senate in 2010 and is also one of the candidates to receive the material of the vice presidential vetting from Trump’s campaign.

Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum

Doug Burgam had challenged Trump’s 2024 US Election campaign at first but suspended it in December 2023.

Burgum is a conservative second-term governor who signed a bill in 2023 that bans gender-affirming care and prohibitted almost all abortions in the state of North Dakota.

Burgum who received vice-presidential vetting material from the Trump campaign last month has stated that the former US president has the potential to win the election on his own and the people are focused on the issues not on who is going to be their new vice president.

Senator Tim Scott, South Carolina

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina was also among those who opposed Trump’s Republican nomination for the 2024 election. His campaign avoided criticism of the former US president and communicated support for the policies Trump enacted during his tenure.

The senator dropped out of his campaign in November, but he has been closely in alliance with Trump, receiving the paperwork of the vice presidential vetting.

Moreover, it was former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley who appointed Scott in the Senate in 2013. He first retained the seat in 2014 and in 2016, he was elected for a full term in office. His tenure was extended in 2022 for another full term.

Representative Elise Stefanik, New York

Representative Elise Stefanik was sceptical of Trump during the former president’s 2016 campaign and his early days in office but she too emerged as a staunch advocate of Trump and his policies in Congress.

Stefanik was among the Republican candidates who received vice-presidential vetting documents from Trump’s campaign.

She has also publicly demonstrated interest in becoming Trump’s running mate in his 2024 presidential election campaign; if not that, then she’s willing to accept a Cabinet position if Trump is reelected.