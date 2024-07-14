'No place for this kind of violence in America': US politicos on both sides of aisle condemn firing on Trump

US President Joe Biden (left) and former president Donald Trump. — AFP/Files

US President Joe Biden leads condemnations.

Barack Obama says no place for violence in US.

Ex-president Bush condemns "cowardly" attack.

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden led the condemnation after his election rival Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday that also reportedly killed at least one bystander.



Political leaders on both sides of the aisle slammed the violence minutes after the Republican candidate was rushed off stage by the Secret Service, blood running down his face.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden said in a statement shortly after the incident.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

His former boss, Barack Obama, echoed his words in a statement on X, saying there was "absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy."

"Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics," the Democrat said.

Former president George W Bush condemned the "cowardly" attack.

"Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response," he said in a statement.

"I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country," US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, wrote on X.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson condemned the shooting at the former president.

"The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns this act of political violence. He sends his best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery," the UN chief's spokesperson added.

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell also wrote on X: "Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics."

"As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society," former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was attacked in a home invasion in 2022, wrote, also on X.

"I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President's rally today are unharmed," she continued.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said Saturday that he "fully" endorses Trump after the rally violence.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote on X, as he shared a video of Trump pumping his fist while being escorted away by Secret Service officials.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said political violence is "never acceptable" after a shooting Saturday targeting former US president Donald Trump.

"I'm sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated - political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former president Trump, those at the event, and all Americans," Trudeau said on social media platform X.