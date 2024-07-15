 
All the Taylor Swift hits that got played at Travis Kelce's golf tournament

Taylor Swift may not be everywhere with her beau Travis Kelce, but her songs are

July 15, 2024

Travis Kelce grooves to Taylor Swift's popular hit Cruel Summer from her 2019 Lover album.

Love was in the air even in Taylor Swift's absence at a recent celebrity charity golf tournament where NFL star Travis Kelce played.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was seen enjoying his popstar girlfriend's hit songs at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada.

The three-day tournament was also attended by his brother, Jason Kelce, as he took shots at the golf course while their father, Ed Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, cheered them on from the sidelines.

While his Grammy winner lover was busy with the Milan leg of her Eras Tour, her songs were there at the gold course to keep him motivated.

Her hits like Fortnight from her 2024 album The Torture Poet’s Department and Love Story from her 2008 Fearless album were played during the tournament.

The tournament's Friday playlist also included Swift's Lavender Haze, which he was seen lip-syncing to during his brief break from the competition.

Another of Swift's TTPD songs, I Can Do It with a Broken Heart, was played during the Saturday tournament. He also grooved to her popular hit Cruel Summer from her 2019 Lover album.

