Several dead in attack in Germany's Baden-Wuerttemberg state: Bild

Attacker thought to be a hunter, as per local media reports

By
Reuters

July 14, 2024

Representational image of a police tape restricting a crime scene. — Reuters/File
BERLIN: A man killed himself and two others in an attack on Sunday in a home in Lautlingen, a village in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, according to local police.

Two women were severely injured in the attack, which was first reported by newspaper Bild.

The wider public was not at risk, the police said.

Earlier, Reuters, citing Bild newspaper, reported that several people were killed and others injured in a gun-attack in Lautlingen, a town in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

More to follow...

