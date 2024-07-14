British-Pakistani entrepreneur honoured with ‘Freedom of the City of London' award

Suleman Raza poses with Freedom of the City of London award. — Reporter

LONDON: Suleman Raza MBE — a noted British-Pakistani entrepreneur, restaurateur, and philanthropist — has been awarded the prestigious Freedom of the City of London award.

This honour, one of the highest accolades bestowed by the City of London, recognises Raza's exceptional contributions to the community and his achievements in business and philanthropy.

Expressing his delight at receiving the award, Raza told Geo News that he had started his journey with humble tasks such as "mopping floors, washing pots, cooking, and grocery shopping" when he first came to London.

"When I arrived in London at 18, I was welcomed with open arms and endless opportunities. My only dream then was to own a small restaurant," he said.



“Yet, this amazing city, which embraced me so warmly, offered a platform to dream bigger, strive harder, and achieve more. I eventually earned the title of the Curry King of Greater London," he added. "Inspired by the support I received, I vowed to give back to this incredible nation."

Raza said he was deeply honoured to have been awarded the Freedom of the City of London. He said that this ancient tradition, dating back to 1237, originally allowed citizens to trade freely and has evolved into a symbol of excellence and dedication.

The award ceremony takes place at Guildhall, where recipients are presented with a parchment document known as The Copy of the Freedom.



The Briton has been running the "No One Eats Alone on Christmas Day" campaign since 2015, serving homeless people in Croydon, South London.



His "One Million Meals" campaign has served over 300 locations and 47 hospitals across the UK, providing meals to NHS key workers, including frontline medics during COVID-19 pandemic and vulnerable individuals.

For this, Raza was previously honoured with the Points of Light Award by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Additionally, he was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to business and philanthropy.