Sikh rights group likens Trump shooter's mindset to Modi's

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen and a Sikh leader of his orgnisation Sikhs for Justice. —Facebook/Gurpatwant Singh Pannu/File

Condemning the attack on former president Donald Trump at an election rally, a US-based Sikh rights group has likened the shooter’s mindset to the ultra-nationalist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, it claims, “takes pride in getting his political opponents killed at home and abroad”.

"We, the pro-Khalistan Sikhs seeking a referendum for Punjab's independence from Indian occupation, unequivocally condemn the assassination attempt on Trump," stated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The attack occurred just before Trump, 78, was scheduled to formally accept the Republican presidential nomination at a campaign speech in Butler, Pennsylvania. Gunshots rang out, injuring Trump's right ear and causing minor facial injuries.





The FBI has identified the suspect as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, a registered Republican. The incident also tragically claimed the life of rally attendee Corey Comperatore, 50, from Sarver, Pennsylvania, who Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed died while shielding his family from gunfire.

Pannun compared the Trump attack and the alleged actions by India's Modi government, accusing them of targeting dissenting voices within the pro-Khalistan movement, such as Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and multiple incidents of alleged "Murder for Hire" plots in New York City.

"There is no place for political violence in a democracy. Political differences should always be resolved through votes, not violence," emphasised Pannun, calling for a peaceful resolution through democratic processes like the Khalistan Referendum.

Criticising the Indian government for using political repression against pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Canada and the USA, Pannu urged the Biden government to take action.

"We hope that after this heinous political violence against Trump, the US administration will more sternly respond to the use of political violence by domestic and foreign elements, such as India's transnational repression against pro-Khalistan Sikhs in the USA," Pannun said

Pennsylvania police are yet to identify a motive for the attack. Both Republicans and Democrats will closely watch for evidence of Crooks' political affiliation as they seek to smear each other with accusations of extremism.

The shooting whipsawed the discussion around the presidential campaign, which had recently focused on whether Biden, 81, should drop out following a disastrous June debate performance.