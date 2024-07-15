Prince Harry, Meghan Markle create ‘tension' in home over quashed dreams

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing inner tension as project trajectory is not going as they hoped.



A source close to the Royal couple has claimed trouble in paradise as the Duke and Duchess see failed projects one after the other.

"This has been such a challenging few months for Meghan and Harry and the pressure they are under is immense. They feel they are constantly under attack. When they first left the royals, they had so much support and that support seems to be dwindling over time and they're facing increasing criticism," a source claimed, reports OK!.

"Harry has been really hurt by the backlash over his award nomination and Meghan is still reeling over the Spotify axe as she loved doing that podcast and she knows people want her to fail with her next project so there's quite a lot of tension in the house at the moment."

Meanwhile, Royal author Tom Quinn claims that Meghan still misses her life in the media and is looking for a way back in.

The expert said: "There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan's increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned she loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public."