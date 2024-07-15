Kit Harington's costar defends Slave Play's take on slavery amid backlash

Kit Harington and Olivia Washington starring 'Slave Play’ has come under fire for its take on slavery

The Kit Harington starring play named Slave Play is being bashed as making light of chattel slavery, per the Guardian.

The play stars Harington opposite Denzel Washington’s daughter Olivia Washington and explores themes of of s*x, race, power and interracial relationships.

As the play lands on London's West End, Olivia, who plays Kaneisha, has spoken out to defend the play’s take on race.

She told the Sunday Times Style: “Isn’t that what art is supposed to do?”

“It’s supposed to challenge the norm. It’s not supposed to necessarily make you comfortable.”

The play, which received 12 nominations at the 74th annual Tony Awards in 2021, breaking Broadway records, has been criticized by both American and English audiences.

Slave Play recently made headlines when an insider revealed that it contains intimacy scenes where Game of Thrones actor Harington will be completely exposed.

Hence, the play executives have taken the measure to use stickers for audience’s camera phones and warned of legal action against anyone attempting to capture the scene.

“The sex scene Kit's in is quite shocking. There are lots of mirrors on stage so the audience can see his tackle from all angles,” the tipster told The Sun.

“The scene lasts more than ten minutes and bosses seem very concerned about it being recorded and leaked online — hence the stickers,” they added.