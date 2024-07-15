 
Geo News

Kit Harington's costar defends Slave Play's take on slavery amid backlash

Kit Harington and Olivia Washington starring 'Slave Play’ has come under fire for its take on slavery

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Kit Harington and Olivia Washington starring Slave Play’ has come under fire for its take on slavery
 Kit Harington and Olivia Washington starring 'Slave Play’ has come under fire for its take on slavery

The Kit Harington starring play named Slave Play is being bashed as making light of chattel slavery, per the Guardian.

The play stars Harington opposite Denzel Washington’s daughter Olivia Washington and explores themes of of s*x, race, power and interracial relationships.

As the play lands on London's West End, Olivia, who plays Kaneisha, has spoken out to defend the play’s take on race.

She told the Sunday Times Style: “Isn’t that what art is supposed to do?”

“It’s supposed to challenge the norm. It’s not supposed to necessarily make you comfortable.”

The play, which received 12 nominations at the 74th annual Tony Awards in 2021, breaking Broadway records, has been criticized by both American and English audiences. 

Slave Play recently made headlines when an insider revealed that it contains intimacy scenes where Game of Thrones actor Harington will be completely exposed. 

Hence, the play executives have taken the measure to use stickers for audience’s camera phones and warned of legal action against anyone attempting to capture the scene.

“The sex scene Kit's in is quite shocking. There are lots of mirrors on stage so the audience can see his tackle from all angles,” the tipster told The Sun.

“The scene lasts more than ten minutes and bosses seem very concerned about it being recorded and leaked online — hence the stickers,” they added.

Sarah Ferguson follows in King Charles, Prince William's footsteps video
Sarah Ferguson follows in King Charles, Prince William's footsteps
'Justice for Prince Louis' as little Royal suffers major snub video
'Justice for Prince Louis' as little Royal suffers major snub
Here's why Kate Middleton chose purple for Wimbledon appearance video
Here's why Kate Middleton chose purple for Wimbledon appearance
King Charles, Meghan Markle at odds again amid Harry's reconciliation efforts video
King Charles, Meghan Markle at odds again amid Harry's reconciliation efforts
Camilla finally succeeds in driving a wedge between King Charles, Prince Harry video
Camilla finally succeeds in driving a wedge between King Charles, Prince Harry
King Charles breaks silence on Donald Trump assassination attempt
King Charles breaks silence on Donald Trump assassination attempt
Harry Styles, James Corden cheer for The Three Lions in Euros final video
Harry Styles, James Corden cheer for The Three Lions in Euros final
King Charles clears the air around Prince Harry reconciliation rumours
King Charles clears the air around Prince Harry reconciliation rumours