Vin Diesel starts new career with vocal talent

Vin Diesel is now entering an all new realm after making a name for himself in movies.



Diesel is a guest vocalist on Dimitri Vegas and Zion's new dance track Don't Stop The Music.

DJ and producer Dimitri shared that he really wanted to get the Fast & Furious star to sing on the track and thought he’d bring something special to it.

“I was super happy when Vin confirmed to be on the track, I knew his voice would really make this even more powerful,” said Dimitri.

“Vin is an incredible actor and massive force on the screen, I'm sure he's going to have the same success in music as he has in the film world.”

This comes after the Riddick star was bashed by Inside Out 2 star Paul Walter Hauser. When he was compared to Diesel over becoming a voice over artist, he replied: “Please don't say that.”

“I like to think I'm on time and approachable,” he continued.

“Sorry, I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it's a blast,” he added.

Hauser later apologized for his comments, saying that he was “genuinely sorry” and “no longer [feels] that way.”