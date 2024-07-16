 
Geo News

Wiz Khalifa breaks silence over drug possession charges

Wiz Khalifa clarified the situation of him possessing drugs in Romania, stating he 'didn’t mean any disrespect'

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Wiz Khalifa breaks silence over drug possession charges
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence over drug possession charges 

Wiz Khalifa just broke silence after being charged for illegal drug possession in Romania.

The 36-year-old musician addressed the situation after he found himself in hot waters after smoking marijuana onstage.

This incident occurred during a performance at the Beach, Please! event, a festival that Khalifa was headlining in Costinesti.

The rapper, whose real name is Cameron Thomaz took to his official X, formerly Twitter account to apologize in light of the aforementioned situation.

Wiz Khalifa breaks silence over drug possession charges

"Last nights show was amazing," Khalifa wrote, kicking off his tweet.

He continued, "I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage.”

“They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time," the See You Again hit-maker concluded, poking some light-hearted fun at the situation.

Wiz Khalifa’s apology note comes after the authorities allegedly found cannabis under his possession in the early hours of Sunday, as per French news agency, Agence France Presse (AFP).

According to Romanian law, cannabis falls under the category of a "risk drug," and upon conviction, Wiz Khalifa could face up to 10 years in prison.

Vin Diesel starts new career with vocal talent
Vin Diesel starts new career with vocal talent
Gracie Abrams adds Dublin's 3Arena to 'The Secret of Us' concert tour
Gracie Abrams adds Dublin's 3Arena to 'The Secret of Us' concert tour
Travis Kelce grooves to Taylor Swift's song at charity golf event video
Travis Kelce grooves to Taylor Swift's song at charity golf event
Prince Harry is making King Charles drop china tea cups on the floor video
Prince Harry is making King Charles drop china tea cups on the floor
Kim Kardashian sparks controversy with all-red look at Ambani wedding
Kim Kardashian sparks controversy with all-red look at Ambani wedding
Is Kanye West embracing 'normal look' as Bianca Censori seeks attention?
Is Kanye West embracing 'normal look' as Bianca Censori seeks attention?
Neil Patrick Harris pays tribute to late costar who taught him ‘countless lessons'
Neil Patrick Harris pays tribute to late costar who taught him ‘countless lessons'
Lionel Messi celebrates historic Copa America win by Argentina
Lionel Messi celebrates historic Copa America win by Argentina