Prince William shutting doors for Harry as Kate Middleton needs 'protection'

Prince William is seemingly trying to protect Kate Middleton from Prince Harry's antics.

The Prince of Wales, who is taking care of his family as Kate Middleton gets treatment for cancer, does not want to upset people close to him.

Royal butler Paul Burrell tells Closer Magazine: “The door of Adelaide Cottage is shut - and there is no way in for Meghan and Harry.

“William knows that Harry can’t be trusted and he doesn’t want any more upset in his family.”

Meanwhile, BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond says: “William has never been more protective of his wife and children as now.



“He is taking special care to prioritise her health and the welfare of his young family, even in the face of some people saying he should be taking on more public engagements.

“William can be stubborn, and perhaps never more so than when it comes to his family and their privacy.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

