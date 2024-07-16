 
Millie Bobby Brown sparks pregnancy rumours with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown recently tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi

July 16, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown's new Instagram post sparks pregnancy rumours

Millie Bobby Brown, famous television-turned-movie actress, has sparked pregnancy rumours, few months after marrying Jake Bongiovi.

The 20-year-old Damsel actress dropped series of pictures on her social media which led many to believe that she might be pregnant. 

Brown took to Instagram and posted two snaps of herself, posing in front of the mirror with a caption: ‘Mirror mirror’. 

The social media users were quick to speculate that the actor is expecting her first baby, pointing out at her alleged baby bump. 

Taking to the comment section, fans claimed that Brown seems pregnant with one writing, ‘Thought she was pregnant ngl.’

However, others were of the opinion that she has just gained weight, adding that it's normal to have a pooch belly. 

'Celebrity with little tummy.... ppl be like they're pregnant,' a user commented.

Another annoyed user wrote: 'Why do people think she’s pregnant.'  

This comes after the actress secretly tied the knot this May with the son of Jon Bon Jovi. The wedding ceremony was attended by both of their families. 

