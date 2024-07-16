The Kelly Clarkson Show leaves fans frustrated over interruption

The Kelly Clarkson Show interruption due to Trump leaves fans frustrated

Viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show were left seething when Monday's program was dramatically pulled off air without warning for a breaking news alert about Donald Trump.



The Kelly Clarkson’s an hour-long show was cut off just nine minutes in as it was announced that the former President had chosen Ohio senator J.D. Vance as his running mate.

It is pertinent to mention that according to Daily Mail, the interruption took place when Kelly was playing a never-seen-before-clips from an old interview with Justin Timberlake as part of her special Best of Boy Bands Hour, and ahead of her chats with New Kids on the Block, Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, and Ricky Martin.

As per the earlier publication, the show eventually returned to the air after 16 minutes, however, failed to pick up from where it left off.



In regards to the fans, they took to social media to voice frustration over the interruption.

As far as the fans are concerned, they stated, “Ain't no way they just interrupted the Kelly Clarkson show to tell us Trump's running mate.” Another X user fumed, “They really just cut the Kelly Clarkson show out of nowhere to this Republican sh*t.”

Furthermore, a fan took it Instagram by begging NBC to take action and upload the entire episode online.

The news alert was hosted by anchor Kristen Welker, just days after Trump was targeted at a Republican rally in Pennsylvania.