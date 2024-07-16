King Charles talks about 'loyalty and allegiance' after leaving Meghan Markle furious

King Charles issues first statement after leaving Meghan Markle furious

King Charles has issued his first public statement amid claims the monarch and Meghan Markle are at odds again as the duchess is reportedly furious over the monarch’s latest product launch.



According to a report by the New Idea, Meghan believes that her father-in-law King Charles is trying to sabotage her latest business ventures.

The insider said Meghan is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul, but now “she’s competing with a royal rival.

“She’s one step away from calling Charles about the clash, but Prince Harry is holding her back.”

Now, King Charles has issued his first statement after the fresh claims as he and Queen are on a two-day visit to the Channel Islands.

Addressing the Assembly, King Charles said: "Mr Bailiff, I am most grateful to you and to the States for the warm welcome you have extended to both my wife and myself, and for the assurances of devotion, loyalty and allegiance to the Crown you have expressed on behalf of the people of Jersey.”