 
Geo News

Thailand expands visa-free entry to 93 countries to boost tourism

Visitors can stay in Southeast Asian country for up to 60 days under new scheme

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Tourists from mainland China dressed in traditional Thai costumes visit Wat Arun temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year as China reopens the border in Bangkok, Thailand January 18, 2023. — Reuters
Tourists from mainland China dressed in traditional Thai costumes visit Wat Arun temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year as China reopens the border in Bangkok, Thailand January 18, 2023. — Reuters 

In a bid to revitalise its tourism industry, Thailand has expanded the scheme of its visa-free entry to 93 countries and territories.

Under the new scheme that took effect on Monday, visitors can stay in the Southeast Asian nation for up to 60 days, reported BBC.

Earlier, passport holders from 57 countries were permitted to enter without a visa.

Notably, tourism is a key pillar of the Thai economy, however, it has not fully recovered from the pandemic.

In the first six months of 2024, Thailand recorded 17.5 million foreign tourists arrivals, which is up 35% from the same period last year, as per the official data. However, the numbers pale in comparison to pre-pandemic levels.

Moreover, the majority of the visitors were from China, Malaysia and India.

During the same period, tourism revenue came in at 858 billion baht ($23.6bn; £18.3bn), which is less than a quarter of the government's target.

For its golden temples, white sand beaches and picturesque mountains, millions of tourists flock to Thailand.

The country also introduced a new five-year visa for remote workers on Monday. This allows holders to stay for up to 180 days each year.

Additionally, visiting students, who earn a bachelor’s degree or higher in Thailand will also be allowed to stay for one year after graduation to find a job or travel.

Following is the list of 93 countries and territories exempt from visa entry into Thailand for a time period of 60 days, according to Business Standard:

  • Albania
  • Andorra
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bahrain
  • Belgium
  • Bhutan
  • Brazil
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Cambodia
  • Canada
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Croatia
  • Cuba
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • Estonia
  • Fiji
  • Finland
  • France
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Guatemala
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kosovo
  • Kuwait
  • Laos
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macau
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Malta
  • Mauritius
  • Mexico
  • Monaco
  • Mongolia
  • Morocco
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Panama
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • San Marino
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Tonga
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Turkey
  • Ukraine
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Uruguay
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vietnam
Biden terms 'bullseye' reference to Trump ‘mistake'
Biden terms 'bullseye' reference to Trump ‘mistake'
Serial killer Collins Jomaisi Khalusha who killed 42 women arrested in Kenya
Serial killer Collins Jomaisi Khalusha who killed 42 women arrested in Kenya
Trump's VP nominee JD Vance compared him to Hitler in 2016
Trump's VP nominee JD Vance compared him to Hitler in 2016
Trump announces Senator JD Vance as running mate
Trump announces Senator JD Vance as running mate
Florida judge dismisses classified documents case against Trump
Florida judge dismisses classified documents case against Trump
Bangladesh PM's helicopter-flying servant sparks graft probe
Bangladesh PM's helicopter-flying servant sparks graft probe
'I'm supposed to be dead': Trump says after assassination bid
'I'm supposed to be dead': Trump says after assassination bid
Trump and Biden seek calm, unity after assassination attempt
Trump and Biden seek calm, unity after assassination attempt