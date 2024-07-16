Prince William honors former manager Southgate over resignation 

 
July 16, 2024

Prince William just broke silence over the news of England’s team manager, Gareth Southgate, resigning from his position.

On July 16, Southgate announced he was stepping down from his managerial role after England lost to Spain 2-1 during Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

The former soccer player was appointed as the team’s manager back in 2016 and has been in charge, ever since.

After the shocking announcement, the Prince of Wales, William, who also serves as the president of the Football Association, took to his Instagram account to pen a sentimental note to Southgate.

"Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the FA, but as an @England fan,” the royal’s message began.

Prince William continued, “Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024.”

"Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved," he concluded underneath a picture of the two laughing together.

The message signed “W” at the end, which is shorthand for William, hints at the personal nature of the message.

