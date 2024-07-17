 
Geo News

8 dead, 30 rescued as fire engulfs China's shopping centre

14-storey shopping centre catches fire in China's Zigong city, prompting large-scale search and rescue operation

By
AFP
|
Web Desk

July 17, 2024

Black smoke billowing from the shopping mall in Chinas Zigong city on July 17, 2024. — X/@PDChina
Black smoke billowing from the shopping mall in China's Zigong city on July 17, 2024. — X/@PDChina

At least eight people died and 30 others were rescued from a dangerous blaze that erupted at a shopping centre in China's Zigong city, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.

The fierce fire incident prompted a large-scale search and rescue operation at the shopping mall to rescue people who remained trapped inside the 14-storey building.

Images and videos on social media platforms showed a huge column of black smoke billowing from the shopping mall.

According to the state media, the fire broke out in a shopping centre in Zigong, a city in China's western province of Sichuan, at around 6pm local time (6 am ET) today.

Some reports suggested that the fire had been put out and rescue efforts were underway. However, it was unclear how many people were still trapped.

The local fire department dispatched nearly 300 emergency workers and dozens of vehicles to the scene. The fire was doused at 8:20pm local time.

This is another major fire incident in China this year as at least 39 people lost their lives and nine others were wounded after a blaze broke out in the basement of shops in Xinyu city of China's Jiangxi province in January.

In the same month, a fierce blaze at a dormitory in a boarding school — Yingcai School in Henan province’s Yanshanpu village — claimed the lives of 13 students before the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire.

Trump says Taiwan should pay US for defence
Trump says Taiwan should pay US for defence
This is the only thing that would make Joe Biden quit 2024 presidential race
This is the only thing that would make Joe Biden quit 2024 presidential race
COP29 host tells rich nations to break climate stalemate
COP29 host tells rich nations to break climate stalemate
Trump says he mulls Jamie Dimon for US Treasury, won't try ousting Fed's Powell
Trump says he mulls Jamie Dimon for US Treasury, won't try ousting Fed's Powell
Biden to announce support for major US Supreme Court changes
Biden to announce support for major US Supreme Court changes
US demands Taliban prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks
US demands Taliban prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks
Biden makes first campaign trip since assassination attempt on Trump
Biden makes first campaign trip since assassination attempt on Trump
Trump's enemies be ‘wiped out', prays hardline Hindu group in India
Trump's enemies be ‘wiped out', prays hardline Hindu group in India