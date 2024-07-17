Photo: Justin Timberlake 'crying the blues' with new move: Source

Justin Timberlake is reportedly leaning on Tiger Woods after getting embarrassed by his arrest.

As fans will be aware, Justin was accused of being intoxicated while driving in Sag Harbor, New York and was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” after he failed the sobriety test.

According to an insider privy to In Touch, the musician, Justin and the sportsman, Tiger Woods have joined hands to open a second bar in Scotland.

“They’re forging ahead with plans to open their second T-Squared Social bar in Scotland but spending a lot of time crying the blues when it comes to their problems,” the source added.

They added that Justin and Tiger have remained close friends and “have a ton of respect for each other when all is said and done but also sympathy about how they’ve both been portrayed throughout their personal lives.”

“Even if they concede they made terrible mistakes, they feel they’ve been punished horribly, flung and quartered for every blunder they made,” the insider continued.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tiger has been accused of cheating by his former wife Elin Nordegren.

Conclusively, the source mentioned that they “both see themselves as victims and believe they should stick together,” adding, “Some may say they’re unapologetic for the wrongs they did, but in their view, no one understands what they’ve been through.”