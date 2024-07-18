Scarlett Johansson wants Avengers' group chat to stay private

Scarlett Johansson did not want anyone to read her group chats with her Avengers costars.



In a recent interview with The New York Times for the promotion of her new movie Fly Me to The Moon, Johansson revealed talked about the bond she shares with her Marvel Cinematic Universe costars.

But she wants to keep the group chat with Avengers costars private, including, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth.

"Yes, that’s true. But hopefully, nobody will ever read it,” Johansson replied when asked if the cast is active on a group chat.

She went on to say, "Everything goes on in there. I mean, really. If somebody’s gotten terrible reviews, that could be something that comes up."

It is pertinent to mention that in Marvel’s Avengers movies, Johansson and her five male costars formed a single team. And they led the popular film series through four Avengers movies from 2012 to 2019, plus each one of them has their own solo movies.

During the interview, the Black Widow actor said that the group is ‘like a family’.

"We’ve been through an incredible experience over a decade plus of time. It was life-changing for all of us," she said.

Johansson noted, "If you text the chain, you can guarantee that within a few minutes, most people will respond, which is great."

For those unversed Johansson's character Black Widow’s journey ended with Marvel after her own solo film dropped in 2021.