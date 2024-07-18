Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O’Connor tackle family plans after Sofia Vergara's claims

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor have discussed their future together in their early days of life after Joe’s ex-wife Sofia Vergara's claims, according to a source



Previously, the Modern Family alum claimed that Joe's wish to expand their family was the reason behind their shocking divorce in an interview with El País in January.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," Vergara explained to the outlet at the time.

However, in the latest report, the True Blood alum said Vergara’s claims were "simply not true."

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated," Joe said to the outlet.

He also revealed that this false framing has affected the perception of his character.

Meanwhile, an insider revealed to PEOPLE magazine that due to Sofia’s comment Joe and Caitlin were forced to candidly discuss 'kids conversation’ way earlier in their relationship.

"Joe and Caitlin have a good partnership,” the source told the outlet.

The insider went on to say, “The 'kids conversation' has been something that Joe and Caitlin have both had to navigate now because of Sofía's statements, which make it seem like Joe is only in the relationship to have kids and that he is with Caitlin because she's of 'child-bearing years.'”

Moreover, the source revealed that Joe “recently had to disable comments for some photos because of online trolling,” but it was “important to Joe to set the record straight.”