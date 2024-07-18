Nick Jonas celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra's 42nd birthday, post Ambani wedding

Nick Jonas is celebrating his wife, Priyanka Chopra on her 42nd birthday.



The 31-year-old singer took his wish to Instagram as he penned a note for Priyanka on her birthday with a multiple sweet snaps in form of a carousel post.

In regards to the caption, Jonas captioned the post, “The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love.”

One photograph showed Chopra sitting in a pool wearing a yellow bandeau swimsuit, while another showed the couple locking lips on a beach.

In regards to the dressing, the Love Again actress donned a bright yellow ensemble while Jonas opted for a tank top and shorts in the second shot.

Furthermore, an image also showed Chopra posing in a green skirt and top in golden hour, while the pair held onto each other's hands on the beach watching the sunset in a cute last snap.

This post came after the couple attended the events of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India last weekend.



As per Daily Mail, during the celebrations, Nick also shared a video on Instagram set to Aqua's Barbie Girl with Priyanka mouthing along to the lyrics while she danced in the back of a car.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot on December 1st, 2018, after sparking romance rumors the year before. They welcomed Malti, their daughter via surrogate in January 2022.